LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says the northbound and southbound lanes of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard are shut down.

FMPD says the shutdown begins at Winkler Avenue due to a traffic crash involving a downed power line.

FMPD is asking residents and drivers to seek alternate routes for their morning commute.

Florida Power and Light says the outage is affecting 5,482 customers in the area, but say they expect to have power back on by 9 a.m.