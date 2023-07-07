Lakeland toddler dies after being left in hot car; parents facing charges

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two Lakeland parents are facing charges after the death of an 18-month-old toddler, who was left in a hot car.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Joel and Jazmine Rondon were out celebrating on July 4 with their three children and returned home around 3 a.m. on July 5. The pair had been drinking and smoked marijuana at the party.

When the family returned home, Jazmine took the two older children inside and told Joel to bring the toddler in.

After unloading other items from the car, Joel went back outside and saw all four doors of the family's car closed. He assumed Jazmine had taken the toddler inside.

Joel then went back inside and laid in bed with Jazmine. Neither of the parents asked the other if they brought the toddler inside.

Around 11 a.m. on July 5, Joel was getting ready for work and asked one of his children to check on the toddler. The child told him she was not in the bedroom.

Joel searched around the house, then went out to the car and found the toddler still strapped into her car seat and unresponsive.

The parents drove the toddler to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Despite all efforts, she could not be revived and was declared deceased. Her internal body temperature was 104.4 degrees.

Law enforcement was notified and assumed the investigation.

Joel and Jazmine both submitted to drug screens. Joel, who has a criminal history, tested positive for meth, marijuana and alcohol. Jazmine tested positive for marijuana and alcohol.

The death was ruled a homicide. Both parents have been booked into the Polk County Jail.