CAPE CORAL — Lake Kennedy Center is hosting a Christmas in July themed bingo mini-marathon for people of all ages Sunday, July 11.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the games will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person for 10 rounds.

Pre-registration by end of day Friday is preferred as space is limited. For more information and to reserve your spot, call Lake Kennedy Center at 239-547-0575.