'Lake Boyz' trial in Fort Myers delayed until mid-week

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lake Boyz gang trial in Fort Myers has been pushed back a few days.

Court ended early on Friday when one of the defense attorneys had a medical issue and was taken to the hospital. That attorney is now recovering from a stroke.

Doctors recommended a couple of extra days, just to be safe, and the judge agreed on Monday, wanting to make sure everyone is good.

"I think he does need a couple of days. The doctors suggested that so he's healthy moving forward and give Mr. Brown the best representation he possibly can," said Judge Bruce Kyle.

Prosecutors say they need more time because witnesses are out of town.

The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning at 8:30 at the Lee County Courthouse.