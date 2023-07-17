Lake Boyz member convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jari McMiller, a member of the Lake Boyz street gang, has been convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (R.I.C.O.) Conspiracy.

The Lake Boyz gang activities were primarily investigated by the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD).

According to FMPD, the evidence established that McMiller is one in a group of individuals known as the Lake Boyz, a gang based primarily in Fort Myers.

FMPD says the charge of R.I.C.O comes after multiple crimes were committed by gang members in different roles, including the sale and distribution of drugs, burglary, auto theft, and homicide.

The States Attorney's Office says during the course of the trial, McMiller was implicated as being part of the 2012 Pin Street bowling alley robbery with other gang members, involving a car chase and shoot out with civilian victims.

The evidence showed his fingerprints were found in the area of the car where the shots were fired from According to the State's Attorney's Office.

McMiller was also identified during the trial, by a previously convicted defendant that was involved with the robbery.

McMiller is the final gang member to be prosecuted following the arrest of 23 gang members in 2017.

McMiller was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial in Lee County on Thursday evening.