LaBelle man gets 40 years for pawn shop robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 37-year-old LaBelle man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison for robbery.

A jury found Raynoldo Quiroga guilty of the May 2021 armed robbery of the Capital Pawn in LaBelle.

Prosecutors said Quiroga falsely impersonated a sheriff’s deputy by wearing a uniform, a black tactical vest, a badge, and a duty belt equipped with a firearm.

While in the shop, Quiroga zip-tied the store’s two employees before stealing six guns. and fleeing the scene. Evidence tying him to the crime was later found at his home and car.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Simon R. Eth and Jesus M. Casas.