Labelle man accused of stealing from Naples mall

6:34 PM, Dec 24, 2017
11:02 PM, Dec 24, 2017

A Labelle man is accused of stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Macy's department store. Deputies say they responded to the Coastland Mall Center in Naples in reference to a retail theft, Friday evening. A Macy's loss prevention officer told deputies that 22-year-old Isaac Rodriguez and an unknown subject was caught on surveillance camera stealing various items. Footage showed the two entering fitting rooms with multiple items and exiting with a smaller amount. When deputies searched his car they found over $400 worth of stolen merchandise and a small quantity of marijuana. He was arrested and face Grand Theft and Marijuana Possession charges.

