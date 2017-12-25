Labelle man accused of stealing from Naples mall

Cloudy
HI: 76°
LO: 57°
A Labelle man is accused of stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Macy's department store. Deputies say they responded to the Coastland Mall Center in Naples in reference to a retail theft, Friday evening. A Macy's loss prevention officer told deputies that 22-year-old Isaac Rodriguez and an unknown subject was caught on surveillance camera stealing various items. Footage showed the two entering fitting rooms with multiple items and exiting with a smaller amount. When deputies searched his car they found over $400 worth of stolen merchandise and a small quantity of marijuana. He was arrested and face Grand Theft and Marijuana Possession charges.
NAPLES, Fla. - A Labelle man is accused of stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Macy's department store.
Deputies say they responded to the Coastland Mall Center in Naples in reference to a retail theft, Friday evening.
A Macy's loss prevention officer told deputies that 22-year-old Isaac Rodriguez and an unknown subject was caught on surveillance camera stealing various items.
Footage showed the two entering fitting rooms with multiple items and exiting with a smaller amount.
When deputies searched his car they found over $400 worth of stolen merchandise and a small quantity of marijuana.
He was arrested and face Grand Theft and Marijuana Possession charges.