LaBelle Animal Control temporarily reduces services

LABELLE, Fla. — LaBelle Animal Control is temporarily reducing services starting, Wednesday, June 2 and will resume normal operations Wednesday until June 9th.

This is due to reduced staffing.

They are asking that no animals be dropped off at the LaBelle Animal Control facility until after Wednesday, June 9th.

Any with animal traps has been requested to refrain from trapping until Animal Control is back to providing full service.

A new notice will be issued if the service reduction needs to be extended.

For further information please call Animal Control at (863) 675-3381 or City Hall during regular business hours at (863) 675-2872.