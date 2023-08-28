Know Your Zone: Charlotte County prepping for Idalia

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Commission declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Charlotte County offices and facilities and Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

On Monday, like much of Southwest Florida, many of the communities were still in repair mode,11 months after Hurricane Ian.

Understanding that homeowners have a lot on their minds, Fox 4’s Colton Chavez went over to Englewood in Charlotte County to talk with homeowners about important information like evacuation zones ahead of Idalia.

Click here for your evacuation zone in Charlotte County. On that page, you can search for your specific address.

On Monday Englewood’s Dottie Quackenbush said she knows where to go if a storm approaches.

A Charlotte County spokesperson told Fox 4 that people should be aware of their zones and have a plan in place if evacuation orders are issued.

A good reminder for people like Quackenbush who said she still had a ton of home repairs to complete from Ian.

“It's crazy trying to get this stuff done and then get ready for the next one. The contractors are really trying to get me all closed up so I'm all ready for the next one,” said Quakenbush.

Charlotte County said Fire & EMS stations would remain open.

A spokesperson in a press release said Emergency Management, Public Works, and Utilities personnel would continue to perform essential functions, such as water and sewer service, stormwater drainage, and storm recovery operations.

The Charlotte County landfill and mini-transfer and recycling facilities would remain open along with Waste Management performing collection for regular Tuesday and Wednesday customers.

Charlotte County leaders also remind people to secure any and all construction equipment and materials.

Here is a list from Charlotte County:

