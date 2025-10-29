Kids eat free at Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Myers, Estero & Port Charlotte

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Chicken Salad Chick said children can eat free at the Fort Myers, Estero and Port Charlotte locations until SNAP benefits are restored.

On Wednesday, the company posted on social media.

"We are not taking sides or making this political. We just believe that no child should ever go hungry."

Children must be present and eat in the dining room to receive their free kid's meal, and no purchase is necessary.

"Let’s look out for our children, who are both our most vulnerable and most valuable. They are our future," the company posted.