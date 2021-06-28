Watch
Kids brave week-long first responder course

Kids ages 9-17 were able to see what it's like to train as a first responder.
Naples first responder youth training
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jun 28, 2021
NAPLES — Southwest Florida children aged 9 to 17 got the chance to get some hands-on learning about careers as first responders.

Naples Fire and Rescue held a week-long training academy for prospective emergency cadets.

From assault courses to classroom training, cadets-to-be got to see the physical and mental agility required to be in the police, fire and medical career fields. But it wasn't all hard-work - with water nearby there were plenty of chances to play hard too.

Congratulations to everyone who graduated from the week-long program.

