Kids brave week-long first responder course

NAPLES — Southwest Florida children aged 9 to 17 got the chance to get some hands-on learning about careers as first responders.

Naples Fire and Rescue held a week-long training academy for prospective emergency cadets.

From assault courses to classroom training, cadets-to-be got to see the physical and mental agility required to be in the police, fire and medical career fields. But it wasn't all hard-work - with water nearby there were plenty of chances to play hard too.

Congratulations to everyone who graduated from the week-long program.