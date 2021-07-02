Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July Fireworks. Here's what you can do.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — When it comes to the Fourth of July fireworks, most of us want the most boom for our buck but your pets might not be cashing in on a good time if you don't take the proper steps.

Dr. Cecilia Fisher, Cape Coral Pet Vet spoke with Fox 4 about what pet owners should do over the holiday weekend to keep their furry friends happy.

“Their behavior is normal, but sometimes it can be exaggerated especially since most animals live inside and are in a safe environment,” said Dr. Fisher.

Dr. Fisher says for animals their overreaction to loud noises from fireworks goes back to their natural instincts to search for shelter when they hear loud noises like the roar from a thunderstorm.

She says preparing before the holiday is the best way to keep you and your pets happy over the weekend.

Cape Coral Pet Vet tells us the best way to calm your pet is by keeping them either by your side or in a controlled environment such as a laundry room where they can’t hurt themselves.

If you do need to place them in a separate part of your home you should monitor their behavior during any loud noises to see if more adjustments need to be made.

“And we do get quite a few calls in the days leading up for anxiety medications things like that so there are medications that can help...thunder shirts to help increase some pressure... it’s like a hug for them or there are some pheromone medications such as Adaptil that can help calm too,” said Dr. Fisher.

Adaptil- the pheromone you just heard doctor fisher talking about is a synthetic non-toxic pheromone that has been tested to relieve stress and anxiety in dogs and can be purchased at most pet stores and animal hospitals.

If your pet continues to have a rough time, it's good to remember to not place them outside.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says more dogs run away on the 4th of July and the day after than any other day.