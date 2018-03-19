Kansas pair arrested after 2-county high speed police chase ends in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A highway patrol chase that started in Fort Myers early Monday morning ended 30 miles later in Naples and resulted in the arrest of two Kansas residents.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it started after 2 a.m. Monday on the southbound off-ramp onto Alico Road. That's where a trooper says his patrol vehicle was nearly hit by a station wagon with a DUI driving pattern.

The vehicle refused to stop for the trooper and fled at high speeds to U.S. 41 and then south towards Naples.

During the chase, two FHP patrol cars were disabled due to tire damage from stop sticks and running over debris from the fleeing vehicle.

Troopers eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Golden Gate Parkway.

Two people in the car were arrested: 30-year-old Dustin Feif of Topeka, Kansas, and 32-year-old Amber Brown of Holcomb, Kansas.

Feif has an out-of-state warrant with extradition on his record.

The car is considered likely stolen, and had a stolen tag.

Charges on the pair include Fleeing To Elude, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended.