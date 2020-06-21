K-9 locates hit and run suspect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracked and found a hit and run suspect Friday afternoon.

Deputies say Fernandez Rodriguez is the suspect from a hit and run crash at the intersection of Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Thursday.

Authorities say witnesses saw the suspect strike another car.

Deputies say the suspect and four passengers immediately exited the truck and fled the scene.

Deputies located the four passengers quickly, but they didn't find the suspect until K-9 Recon located him in a heavily wooded area.

Rodriguez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license, and resisting arrest without violence.

