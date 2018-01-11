JW Marriott Marco Island donates to the Harry Chapin Food Bank

SOUTHWEST Fla. --- The JW Marriott donates thousands of dollars to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The resort is located on Marco Island, raised over $120,000.00 for the food bank through its #ReturnToParadise campaign.

"We are so very grateful for this generous gift from the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort," said Richard LeBer, food bank president and CEO.

The campaign starting after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida and ran until December 31. The aim of the campaign was to help the hospitality community and the resort's associates recover from the storm's impact.

"They have been terrific partners to the Harry Chapin Food Bank for a long time, and their commitment to our community is inspiring. Their support will make a difference in many people's lives," said LeBer.

The beach resort contributed to the food bank in several ways, including:

10 percent of the resort room rate when the “Return to Paradise” package was booked

$1 from purchases of breakfast buffets at Maia, every Pina Colada sold at Quinn’s on the Beach, and every round of golf at The Rookery and Hammock Bay Golf courses.

$5 from every massage 50 minutes or longer booked at the SPA by JW

$5 from each reserved Sailing and Shelling excursion

25 cents for each bottle of water sold by the resort’s event team.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is an affiliate of Feeding America and is the leading hunger relief organization in Southwest Florida.

For more information or to make a donation, call (239) 334-7007 or visit harrychapinfoodbank.org.