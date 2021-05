FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious person prowling around the Village Creek Apartments.

Police received other calls from nearby apartment complexes of other cars being broken into.

FMPD says the majority of the vehicles were unlocked and wants to remind the public to lock their vehicles.

When police arrived, they detained a male juvenile.

The Juvenile will be charged with Burglary.

It is an ongoing investigation.