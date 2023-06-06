Justice served years later as Officers and State Officials say Office Adam Jobber-Miller will not be forgotten

FORT MYERS, FLA — Tonight Wisner Desmaret has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Officer Jobbers-Miller was just 29 years old when he was killed and after sentencing for his killer on Monday, The Fort Myers Police Department spoke out along with State Attorney Amira Fox about how it may bring some closure through this 5 years of pain.

Lieutenant Roger Valdivia with Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) says, "Obviously, we all know this will never bring Adam back, but this is not about the guy who just got put away for life. This is all about Adam and how we continue to remember him and how we continue to do things in his honor."

Those words from Lieutenant Roger Valdivia of FMPD as he expressed to us that after Officer Jobbers-Miller was killed he was the main liaison between family, police, and the hospital. Throughout the years he's become close with the family of Officer Jobbers-Miller.

"Now I know why people say when you can have closure because it’s all over it’s all said and done. It’s like a weight lifted off your shoulders," Lieutenant Valdivia.

I'm told by FMPD that the father of Officer Jobbers-Miller, David Miller is making a donation of more than $5,000 to FMPD. That money will go towards the cost of mandatory Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training for new officers and towards uniforms. FMPD added that this will help advance officers' skills to include ground fighting which can be life-saving.

FMPD says David often donates to the Fort Myers Fallen Officer Fund.

"One thing I am sure of is that the ultimate sacrifice made by Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller of July 2018 will never be forgotten," Interim Chief of Police Randall Pepitone.

And back to that piece of closure with a final sentencing on Monday afternoon...

"Wisner Desmaret was sentenced to life in prison for Adam’s murder, with no chance of parole or release ever," says State Attorney Amira Fox.

State Attorney Amira Fox said justice was served and when asked by FOX 4 if this something that the late Chief Diggs would call justice as he was Fort Myers Police Chief when this senseless murder happened...

"I can say that all of us standing up here dearly loved Chief Diggs and we all miss him very much and we hope he is watching this from above and being very satisfied as we are to see the day when Desmaret goes to prison for the rest of his life."