Justice Dept. awards FMPD $1.75M for community policing

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced a $1.75 million award to the Fort Myers Police Department on Thursday.

The award money is part of the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

Tampa's police department received $1.25 million, and Putnam County $250,000 in this round of funding.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”

CHP is described by the department as "a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing." For Fiscal Year 2022, President Biden has requested $537 million for CHP, an increase of $300 million.