FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brett Pleasant was found guilty of the second-degree murder of 77-year old Jo Ann Leasure in her North Fort Myers home back on June 21, 2017.

Police say Leasure was found dead inside her condo.

Jury deliberations started just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Pleasant declined to testify in the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16, 2021.