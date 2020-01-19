Turning loss into a legacy— Jr. Miss Florida, Faith Dickinson, has been fueled by her sister’s tragic death in 2017 to inspire and motivate youth in her community.

February 10th, 2017 changed this North Port family’s lives forever. Katarina Dickinson, was just 20 years old when she was killed in a hit and run accident along university parkway in Sarasota

“I Just want to carry on her legacy,” said Faith Dickinson.

Faith is greatly inspired by her older sister’s tenacity and grace and has decided to follow in her footsteps pursuing pageantry, modeling, and acting.

”She was the most beautiful people I ever saw, she was very kind and I want people to know her,” said Faith Dickinson.

“Faith has said I’m still going to do them even though my sister is not here...she is here with me in spirit, and she is continuing on with her sister’s legacy to be able to do pageants, ” said the preteen’s mother, Lori Dickinson.

Faith uses her platform “Sister Angels” to uplift children going through the loss of a loved one.

“I want to help kids go through the loss of their siblings. I know how they feel, and kids they don’t really want to talk to other people because they know they don’t know how they feel…but I do, ” said Faith Dickinson.

“Counseling is not for everybody sometimes kids just want somebody to talk to, ” said Lori Dickinson.

Turning loss into legacy, faith is her sister’s keeper…using her love for pageants to make a difference in the community.

”That keeps me busy, it keeps me going. It doesn’t make me sad anymore thinking about my sister it just keeps me going, ” said Faith Dickinson

“ People are always like, “I don’t know how you get by, “ you don’t have a choice you get up every day, you breathe you take another breath, you do something positive in your life. I get up for my daughter, my daughter gets up for us and we do it together, ” said Lori Dickinson.

