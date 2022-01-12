John Gunter announces Cape Coral mayoral election campaign

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — John Gunter will run for another term as mayor of the City of Cape Coral.

He announced plans for a re-election campaign kickoff in a statement made Wednesday morning.

"I cannot believe it has been a year since I was appointed Mayor of Cape Coral," Gunter wrote. "Being entrusted to lead this community has been a privilege, and now I am proud to announce my candidacy to continue serving as your Mayor."

He says his focus "will be to continue to improve our infrastructure to help promote commercial economic development that will bring higher paying jobs to our community."

Public safety and cleaner water will also be key aspects of his campaign.

Gunter said the campaign will officially kick off Thursday, Jan. 27 at Pelmetto-Pines Country Club.

He was sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, one week after the sudden death of predecessor Joe Coviello.

