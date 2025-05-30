Joe’s Crab Shack closes in Fort Myers, property could be used for Legacy Harbour project

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Beloved restaurant Joe’s Crab Shack will no longer serve up sea food for the people of Fort Myers.

Thursday, there was a dumpster outside the restaurant, filled with what used to decorate the inside of the building.

“We saw the post on Facebook about the dumpster with the shark inside of it,” said Fort Myers resident Jason Soward, who salvaged some of what was left behind. “We read that and we rushed down to see if the shark was still there because I sell megalodon teeth for a living.”

Fort Myers residents talk with Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo about what could move in to the desirable riverfront property:

But someone beat him to it. Soward said he still can’t believe the sea food spot on West First Street is gone.

“Right on the water, right close to Downtown Fort Myers, we definitely were shocked that it abruptly closed,” he said.

Joe’s Crab Shack Chief Operating Office Terry Turney released a statement to Fox 4 on the closing:

“Joe’s Crab Shack at 2024 W First St in Fort Myers closed at the end of the business on Monday, May 26 due to the conclusion of our lease agreement. We sincerely thank our guests for their support, as well as our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the years. All employees who are willing, are currently exploring other opportunities available within the company.”

Overlooking the Caloosahatchee River, Joe’s Crab Shack was able to reopen after Hurricane Ian. Gene Krupp says he has lived in Fort Myers over 50 years and seen restaurants come and go.

Fox 4 A spokesperson for Legacy Harbour told Fox 4 that the Joe’s Crab Shack site is within the footprint of the Legacy Harbour project, which will build two 25-story apartment buildings and over 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

“That building’s been there for years and years,” he said. “It was the Chart House, I spent a lot of nights there. I didn’t really go to Joe’s that much but been there a few times.”

So what’s next for the riverfront property?

Krupp hopes whatever moves in will be bigger and better.

“It’s going to happen,” he said. “The whole downtown’s going to be different in 10 years and that’s just how it’s going to be.”

