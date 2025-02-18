JOB TRAINING AT THE SUPER BOWL: FGCU Hospitality students help at Super Bowl

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Imagine getting to go to the Super Bowl as a part of your college class. Florida Gulf Coast University is providing the hands-on experience of a lifetime for its students.

Brendan Casey is a Resort and Hospitality Major at FGCU. He and his classmates just got back from the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"Probably the most exciting thing was to see the celebrities," he said.

He and his classmates helped check tickets and clear bags as people entered the stadium to cheer on the Chiefs and Eagles.

"It was important to just see how the event was put on, the magnitude and the teamwork that it takes from someone in the position we were in as a volunteer, to the higher ups and how everything fits together and works like a puzzle," he said.

Dr. Premila Whitney is his professor in the Lutgert College of Business. She organized this opportunity for her students.

FGCU Hospitality major students help at Super Bowl

"We are the second largest contributor to the gross domestic product here in the United States, so we have a very significant impact," she said.

According to the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau, Fort Myers has about 4.5 million visitors annually. This brings in more than $4 billion tourism dollars each year.

For Casey, and students like him, it's a great place to utilize their degree post graduation.