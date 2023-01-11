January 12 deadline for FEMA assistance approaching

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday, January 12th is the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian.

The assistance helps with steps like temporary housing or covering the cost of home repairs.

So far, FEMA said it's provided more than $4.5 billion in help to Hurricane Ian survivors.

More than 20 counties in Florida have been designated as eligible for individual aid, and FEMA said there is still a lot of help available.

“We realize people have a lot of things to do after these events so we encourage them to register. It’s the only way they can avail themselves from the programs that are available. They can go to any of the centers located all over this area,” said Troy York, FEMA public relations officer.

When applying for help you do want to make sure you have all your personal documents and insurance papers on hand.

You can apply online at disaster assistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by the phone at 800-621-3362.

Or you can visit one of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the area.

