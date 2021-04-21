Jaime’s Law reintroduced in Congress to require ammunition background checks

WASHINGTON DC — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced the re-introduction of Jaime’s Law, legislation that would require instant background checks they believe will deter and prevent criminals from illegally purchasing ammunition.

Jaime’s Law is named in honor of Jaime Guttenberg, one of 17 victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Unlike purchasing firearms, federal law currently does not require a background check when purchasing bullets.

Jamie’s Law aims to require all buyers of ammunition to undergo an instant background check using the FBI National Instant Background Check System (NICS), the same process that applies to the purchase of firearms.

The bill was introduced during the 2020 legislative session but never made it to the House floor.