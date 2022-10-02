Jail visitation and mail services temporarily suspended in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, jail visitation and mail services temporarily suspended due to a Comcast outage.

Once Comcast reconciles their outage, they will be able to resume visitations.

Sheriff Pummel adds, “I know there are a lot of people who rely on these services to reach their loved ones who are incarcerated. Please know that we will resume these activities as soon as the service is back online and we will let you know when that happens. In the meantime, I hope you can take comfort in the fact that the jail is fully functional with power and water services, meaning your loved one is safe.”

