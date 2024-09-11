It's time to rescan your TV if you use an antenna.

WFTX-TV Fox 4 has moved programming for some of our channels. Viewers who watch TV over-the-air with an antenna will need to rescan their TV sets. Rescanning is when your TV set finds all the available channels in the Southwest Florida area. You will not need to purchase any new equipment or services. As we work to make this change, some interruption of service may be experienced.

You do not need to take any action if you are a subscriber to cable or satellite TV, but you may see some program changes on affected channels.

Why is it happening?

We are proud to be carrying LIVE NHL games of our Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on 36.3 (Laff SWFL). To bring you the best quality games, we are converting this channel to High Definition. This means some channels will move locations and we are adding more channel options to our lineup.

How to rescan

For most TVs, you can use this link to follow basic instructions provided by TheFreeTVProject.org, supported by our parent company, Scripps Media, Inc. If you still have issues, this link from the Federal Communications Commission provides details on the most common TV brands.

What Channels Should I See?

After you rescan, you should see this lineup for WFTX-TV:



Antenna Channel Number

Station 36.1 FOX 4 Programs/FOX Network (HD) (Xfinity 4) 36.2 Bounce (Xfinity 232) 36.3 Laff SWFL & Scripps Sports (HD) (Xfinity 221) 36.4 Grit 36.5 ION 36.6 ION Mystery 36.7 QVC 36.8 Court TV

Click hereto learn more about the Fox 4 official broadcast partnership with the Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports.

