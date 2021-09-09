It's time to check if your home security cameras are truly secure

CAPE CORAL FLA. — Protecting your home during the stormy season also means having security equipment that will stay on, even when you lose power and Wi-Fi.

Power can go out for several reasons, but that also means your Wi-Fi is going with it. So you could be losing instant access to your home surveillance cameras that would alert you to possible intruders.

During weather events, it can take an average of 3.2 hours to get the lights back on, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. Enough time for a burglar to target your home.

Bill Swanson is the owner of Swanson Electric. He says people can get wireless cameras with a backup battery installed in them and get backup batteries for the internet routers.

"If, in fact, the power goes out and you have a batter supply plugged into your modem, the battery-backed-up units will continue to broadcast to the internet," he said. "Which gives you remote access to them."

If the company that provides your internet loses power, then the battery-powered cameras will store the activity on your device. But according to Swanson, this is not a problem for some exterior cameras.

"For the exterior versions, they make a solar panel that you can put, that obviously has to be exterior mounted near the camera. Which makes it virtually maintenance-free," he said.

He says some of the battery-powered cameras can maintain a charge for several months. But speaking to an expert can help people understand all of their options.

So, if you have a wired camera in your home, it may be time to upgrade. September marks the most active time for Florida's hurricane season. So, you can use these tips to stay protected.

You can also use this link to monitor power outages near you.