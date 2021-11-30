“It is certainly nothing to be alarmed about," A medical expert weighs in on the Omicron variant

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The Omicron variant is causing concern around the nation, but a local medical expert said you shouldn't be worried.

“It is certainly nothing to be alarmed about, but I think it’s something scientists will look at," Robert Hawkes, FGCU’s Director of the Physician Assistant Program, said.

The main question is how concerned should you be. That's the question Fox 4 asked Hawkes. He said the new variant's transmissible, but it's too early to be certain. That's why Hawkes said you should still take COVID precautions.

“Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizers. If you are sick, if you don’t feel good, stay home. If you go out in large places, wear a mask and keep distance," he said.

Hawkes recommended getting the vaccine.

"The vaccine is certainly building your body’s immune system," Hawkes said.

Hawkes said that could help keep you safe against what the World Health Organization classified as a variant of concern.

“It’s going to offer you some protection. Again, some protection is better than no protection," he said.

Hawkes told Fox 4 he doesn't project a repeat of what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic with shutdowns and lockdowns, but he made it clear that there's still so much that experts need to learn about the variant.

