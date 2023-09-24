Island Hopper Songwriter fest kicks off on Captiva Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Island Hopper Songwriter Fest begins this weekend.

The festival is a 10-day music festival that takes place in Southwest Florida.

The festival is broken up into four locations with the first weekend kicking off on Captiva Island, then moving to Cape Coral and downtown Fort Myers during the week, and will end with a weekend on Fort Myers Beach.

Most shows are free with the exception of some ticketed experiences like our headliner show, songwriter cruise, and dinner.

Shows will begin on Saturday from 2-10 p.m.

For a full list of shows and locations check out at https://www.island-hopperfest.visitfortmyers.com/schedule.

