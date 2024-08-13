IS AI OK IN CLASS? Amy Wegmann looks at when and if students should use it

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year kicks off, many parents and students are wondering how to handle the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the classroom. With tools like ChatGPT able to whip up a paper in seconds or apps like Photomath solving tricky math problems, it's natural to ask: How can—and should—AI be used for schoolwork?

I decided to put AI to the test myself. I asked it to write a third-grade level essay on why cats are better than dogs.

When should students use AI for schoolwork?

In about five seconds, it spit out a one-page paper. While the AI's essay had some decent points about cats' cleanliness and independence, it missed that personal touch a real third-grader would bring to the assignment.

It got me wondering, when and how should students dabble in AI to help with school work? Should they at all?

I chatted withDr. Chrissann Ruehlefrom Florida Gulf Coast University, who specializes in AI ethics.

She stressed the importance of students getting familiar with AI. “It’s really critical that students develop a level of AI literacy,” Ruehle told me. “I think it’s going to become an integral part of what we do on a daily basis.”

BUT, and there’s a big but here… Ruehle stresses it should be a tool not a replacement for a child’s own work, no matter how tempting that may be. And knowing the rules, well, that’s the key.

“When students walk into the classroom, they need to clarify with their teachers what’s appropriate and what’s not,” she said.

The reality is, teachers will most likely know if and when a student uses it. Ruehle says AI-generated work often lacks a human touch that teachers can easily detect. “AI has its own style. It’s often void of human elements like curiosity, a sense of humor, and emotional intelligence,” she explained. This means that while AI can generate content quickly, it might not capture the personal insights or experiences that a student would include.

That AI generated essay I told you about earlier, is the perfect example. Sure, it was accurate and thorough but it didn’t have that personal flair a third-grader might add, like stories about their own pets. Plus, it’s hard to verify where the AI pulled its information from, which raises questions about its accuracy, especially with more in depth topics.

Local school districts in Southwest Florida are already addressing AI use. For example, Lee County has included AI in its code of conduct, allowing its use but clearly prohibiting plagiarism.

“There is considerable potential for AI to be used innovatively in education, but plagiarism, including AI-based plagiarism, cannot be allowed,” it says in the Code of Conduct.

Ruehle also pointed out AI’s limitations. “There are issues around bias and algorithmic decisions. There are privacy concerns and societal impacts. Students need to be aware of these factors when using AI,” she said.

Ultimately, Ruehle believes that while AI can be a great resource, students should focus on developing their own skills first. “There’s a lot of value in honing your own writing style, critical thinking, and communication skills,” she said.

