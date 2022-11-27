Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — On Sunday, riders rolling into the 18th annual Iron Joe Turkey Ride at Eagle Lakes Community Park in Naples got off to a fast start.

“ The idea is it's not a race, it's a ride,” said Robert Vigorito, a member of Naples Pathways Coalition (NPC).

NPC is the non-profit that was hosting the event.

Vigorito said the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.

“It's a traveling social show,” said Vigorito.

Vigorito said this year, they are seeing fewer riders because of Hurricane Ian.

A reality that has also left many areas in Southwest Florida covered in storm debris.

“We put signs out yesterday so any debris we saw in these particular areas we moved to the side or picked it up,” said Vigorito.

Participants were able to sign up for different levels of rides ranging from 5 to 62-mile courses.

First-timer Art Demonte stopped to talk with Fox 4 before he took on the 62-mile ride.

“ This is my first time riding the Iron Joe,” said Demonte.

Demonte added many of the riders are all racing towards one thing.

“Well i would say more than 50% are here for the beer later on," said Demonte.

