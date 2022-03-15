Investigators still searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Lee County bicyclist

UP TO $6,000 REWARD FOR TIPS ON HIT & RUN DRIVER



Yesterday marked 1 year since the death of Debra Purcaro. Reward possible up to $6,000; up to $3,000 donated by @CRBCrider and up to $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.



Come forward with information... call 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pAXBOwBorK