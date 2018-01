NAPLES, Fla. - Investigators are looking for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a new home.

Investigators said it happened on Ridge Drive in North Naples last month.

The suspects entered through the front door, Crimestoppers of Southwest Florida said. The homeowners were still moving in, so there wasn't much to steal.

Detectives said they believe at least one man had a gun.

People are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.