Investigation continues in fatal shooting of child on Euler Avenue

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Just before 9 pm on March 31, a juvenile was shot after an accidental discharge of a firearm at 11041 Euler Ave., in Englewood.

Deputies and EMS found the child in a bedroom badly injured due to a gunshot wound to her head and immediately provided life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies determined that the weapon was accidentally discharged by a 17-year-old who is known, but unrelated to the girl.

To maintain the integrity of the investigation, and to protect the mental health and identity of all parties involved, the decision was made to let the investigation progress prior to any information being released. The family of the victim was notified immediately. The case has been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office as a warrant request. Once the State Attorney’s Office completes their review, more information may be released.

This remains an active investigation.

The identity of the child will not be released due to Marsy’s Law.