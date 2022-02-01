Interviews continue this week for Lee County Public Schools superintendent search

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Getting to know the next possible leader of Lee County Schools. The district gave people a chance to do just that by hosting a meet and greet Monday.

School board members interviewed two candidates. Those two candidates are Christopher Bernier and Michael Ramirez.

“I want to work with these students and families and you as a board because we share common values in a line of vision we believe all students have an opportunity to succeed," Bernier said.

“Florida is home. The opportunity to come back home and join this wonderful community would be heaven set," Ramirez said.

Lee County board members said it's important for the community to get to know the candidates. Bernier is currently the chief of staff of schools for Clark County, Nevada. Michael Ramirez has worked his way up to deputy superintendent in the Denver School District.

The two candidates are hoping to take the reigns from Ken Savage who is the current interim superintendent. Savage replaced Greg Adkins who retired last June. Both feel they are the right person for the job and for the future of all Lee County students.

"To have the right people, the rights seats, doing the right work and I am excited to come into Lee County to learn of the team members," Ramirez said.

"It's a chance to dedicate time to the students. I've spent a lifetime looking for the betterment of kids," Bernier said.

School board members will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the interview process of both candidates. Once in agreement, they will approve entering into contract negotiations with the top candidate. People can also submit their feedback online at the school district of Lee County's website.