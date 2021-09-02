Watch
International Coastal Cleanup to be hosted in Collier

Volunteers will collect litter and debris
Posted at 5:44 AM, Sep 02, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Keep Collier Beautiful, Inc. and the Collier County community are hosting an International Coastal Cleanup for volunteers to collect litter and debris from beaches, parks and waterways.

The clean up event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 18, 2021.

Volunteers can choose from more than 20 registered sites to clean up. Community members can also report if their specific street or park is in need of cleaning.

If you would like to attend or sponsor a clean up site, you can visit on their website.

