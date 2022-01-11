Internal Medicine office offering Covid tests to help with long wait times in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As COVID cases in Southwest Florida continue to rise, other businesses are doing their part to help people stay healthy.

VG Primary Care an internal medicine office off Summerlin Road is offering PCR Covid testing January 10-14.

Dr. Vikti Gosalia said her office is hosting the drive-through service all this week from 4-8 PM.

Normally, VG Primary Care operates as an internal medicine office, but DR. Gosalia said she started offering the added service in response to the need she saw in Southwest Florida.

"There has been a scarcity of tests that are available the hours that people have been spending in line at Century Link and other places where they do Covid testing has been very long hours,” said Gosalia.

Dr. Gosalia said she is working with Bio Labs, the organization which is handling the test samples after they have been collected.

She says in most cases, Covid tests are covered by insurance but anyone with questions should contact her office at (239) 789-2201.