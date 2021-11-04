Inmate injured in attack at Charlotte County Jail

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — An inmate of the Charlotte County Jail is recovering after being stabbed in the neck by another inmate.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says inmate Duane Lynch attacked another man with an improvised sharp object, approximately 14 inches in length.

A jail officer then confronted Lynch, who led officials on a brief chase to the second floor of the jail.

Lynch was eventually pepper sprayed and disarmed. He now faces two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Possession of Contraband within a Secured Corrections Grounds.

The inmate who was attacked was taken for medical treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.