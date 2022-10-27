Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.

Parks is accused of murdering Steven Rios and Lisa Collins at their residence on East River Drive in Fort Myers.

The couple was shot and killed during a robbery.

Parks is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of third-degree felony murder, and one count of robbery with a firearm causing death.

Investigators say he is currently incarcerated at Okaloosa Correctional Institution for an unrelated case.

The State Attorney’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit began working on this case in 2019, just after being formed, along with Fort Myers Police Cold Case Investigators.

“I hope this arrest helps ease the heartache for the families and friends of the two victims. I appreciate the hard work of our Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Fort Myers Police Department in this case,” said State Attorney Fox. '

'Michael Parks will be transported to Lee County for this case. A court date has not yet been set.

Amy Carol Parks was arrested on August 17, 2021, for two counts of felony murder.

She pled guilty on October 24, 2022.

