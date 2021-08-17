Cold Case homicide arrest for 2011 murder in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police announce an arrest has been made in connection to a murder nearly a decade ago.

On September 14, 2011, a male and female were shot and killed inside their residence located at 4030 East River Drive, Fort Myers, Florida.

The bodies of the victims were located two days later by family members.

The efforts of Fort Myers Police Cold Case Investigators and The Cold Case Homicide Unit of the State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit were able to develop probable cause for the arrest of Amy Carol Parks (03/18/83) of Fort Myers, for (2) counts of Felony Murder.

Amy Parks was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, without incident by the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

This was a great collaborative effort for justice and closure for family members.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

