Information needed in the case of a Lee County man who was shot to death in 2020 on Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help to track down the shooter responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old Johnny Jackson.

Johnny Jackson was on the beach on July 16, 2020, spending time with friends and family near the Lani Kai resort when an unknown assailant shot Jackson and quickly fled the scene.

Detectives have investigated all possible leads in this case, and now, they are asking the public for their help.

Crime Stoppers says Jackson was born and raised in Lee County and was one of six children. He worked at a lawn care service in Lehigh Acres and regularly spent time with his family, and especially his nieces and nephews.

Anyone with information on the murder of Johnny Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $10,000 from an anonymous donor.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.