Indiana woman charged with DUI after incident near Naples Art Festival

NAPLES, Fla. — Police say a woman under the influence of alcohol tried running through barricades with a golf cart because "it was the only way to get to the parking garage."

Kelly Haney of Indianapolis, IN is charged with driving under the influence.

The incident took place Sunday at the intersection of 8th Street and 5th Avenue near the Naples Art Festival which was in progress at the time.

A report of the incident says that Haney was driving a golf cart when she attempted to drive through the barricades. She reportedly also drove over the foot of one of the responding officers when they attempted a traffic stop.

"The suspect stated she saw the barricades but disregarded them because it was the only way to get to the parking garage," according to the incident report.

Officers say Haney failed sobriety tests at the scene and was then arrested.

Haney was taken to the Collier County Jail, where she bonded out on Monday, according to jail records. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 3.

