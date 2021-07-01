Independence Day Closures for Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — As people are celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, Collier County has provided a list of closures and schedule changes for you to remember.

Offices and Services

Collier County Government Administrative will be closed on Monday, July 5. County services that are operating on July 5 may be impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa, so call ahead to ensure service is available.

Solid Waste

Garbage, yard waste, and recycling will be collected as usual on July 5. The Collier County landfill and transfer station will remain open on July 5. However, all Collier County recycling drop-off centers will be closed on July 5.

For questions related to your trash and collection service, contact Utility Billing and Customer Service at (239) 252-2380 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 5. Collier County officials encourages people to reduce, reuse, and recycle throughout the Fourth of July holiday.

Recycling options include:



Recycle clean aluminum cans and glass bottles in the yellow top recycling containers.

Place used plastic cups and paper plates in the green top garbage containers.

Spent fireworks that have been soaked in water (not unused) can be safely disposed in the garbage.

Collier Area Transit (CAT)

CAT buses will not operate on July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday, but service will resume on July 5.

Community and Human Services (CHS)

All CHS congregate meal sites that operate under the Senior Nutrition Program will be closed on July 5.

Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) including COVID-19 testing, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and the call center will be closed on July 5.

Domestic Animal Services (DAS)

DAS will be open on July 5 during its normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., to help the community by accepting lost pets frightened by fireworks with the goal of reuniting the missing pets with their owners and facilitate adoptions.

Library

All Collier County Library branches will be closed on July 5.

Museums

Collier County Museums will maintain their usual schedule of Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.

University Extension Services

The University Extension Services office will be closed on July 5.

Veteran Services

Veteran Services offices will be closed on July 5.

