Independence Day Activities in the City of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples will hold two Independence Day activities including the parade on Saturday and the Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Broad Avenue South and will end on 8th Avenue South. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the barge, which is north of the Naples Pier.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. the following streets and avenues will be closed:

Broad Ave. from 8th Street South to 3rd Street South

3rd Street South from Broad Avenue to 5th Avenue South

5th Ave. South from 2nd Street South to 9th Street South

8th Street South from 5th Avenue South to Broad Avenue South

Due to the Fourth of July fireworks, the Naples Pier will be closed at 6:30 p.m. to permit first responders to establish their posts for the fireworks display, and at 11 p.m. the pier will reopen.

Here are a few tips on how to navigate through these events.

Parking is limited is only allowed in designated parking spaces only.

No parking is allowed on either side of Gulf Shore Boulevard between 20th Avenue South and 8th Avenue North and South Golf Drive. Violators will be cited and towed if parked here.

There are 24 beach ends that are reserved for City of Naples and Collier County beach parking permit holders only, and non-resident parking is prohibited at these locations.

Please note that City Ordinance 24-202 prohibits the possession or use of any fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns on city beaches and fishing piers and in public parks. This will result in fireworks confiscation and fines.



For more information about Independence Day activities in Naples, visit their website.

