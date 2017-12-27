Indecent Exposure arrest in front of Fort Myers store

8:59 AM, Dec 27, 2017

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Myers man is in jail, accused of flashing his private parts in a vulgar way outside a Dollar General store.

35-year-old David Salisbury was arrested on Saturday near the intersection of Gladiolus Drive and Winkler Road. 

A woman says he was standing outside the store where she works and exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures.

Police say Salisbury denied the accusations, but was arrested after the victim identified him. 

He's being held on a $1,500 bond. 

