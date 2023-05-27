In depth: Rent across Southwest Florida

After new numbers show Cape Coral's rent continuing to rise, Fox 4 goes in depth to show you what the cost of rent looks like in a growing Southwest Florida.
Fort Myers
Starting in Fort Myers, according to Rent.com, the average rent for a studio apartment is $1,400 a month. For a one bedroom the average is $1,700, and for a two bedroom more than $2,000.
The number of listings less than $1,500 is very low — less than 7%. More than 75% of the listings are more than $2,100 a month.
Punta Gorda
In Punta Gorda, a one bedroom under $2,000 is easier to find, with an average rate of $1,400 a month.
Finding something bigger for families to live in is much harder, though. Rent.com says a two bedroom unit is about $2,800 a month.
Almost all listings in Punta Gorda are more than $1,500.
North Port
North Port residents have seen an interesting past few months in regard to rent prices.
Rent.com says that since March of this year, the price of a one bedroom increased by $570, now sitting at an average of $2,400 a month.
Naples
You probably won't be surprised to learn that Naples is the most expensive city overall in Southwest Florida.
At just below $2,000 a month, a one bedroom is the most affordable option.
98% of listings in Naples are more than $2,000.
There is some good news, though — the price of one and two bedroom units are at nearly a 3-year-low, according to Rent.com.