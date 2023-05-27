In depth: Rent across Southwest Florida

After new numbers show Cape Coral's rent continuing to rise, Fox 4 goes in depth to show you what the cost of rent looks like in a growing Southwest Florida.

Fort Myers

Starting in Fort Myers, according to Rent.com, the average rent for a studio apartment is $1,400 a month. For a one bedroom the average is $1,700, and for a two bedroom more than $2,000.

The number of listings less than $1,500 is very low — less than 7%. More than 75% of the listings are more than $2,100 a month.

Punta Gorda

In Punta Gorda, a one bedroom under $2,000 is easier to find, with an average rate of $1,400 a month.

Finding something bigger for families to live in is much harder, though. Rent.com says a two bedroom unit is about $2,800 a month.

Almost all listings in Punta Gorda are more than $1,500.

North Port

North Port residents have seen an interesting past few months in regard to rent prices.

Rent.com says that since March of this year, the price of a one bedroom increased by $570, now sitting at an average of $2,400 a month.

Naples

You probably won't be surprised to learn that Naples is the most expensive city overall in Southwest Florida.

At just below $2,000 a month, a one bedroom is the most affordable option.

98% of listings in Naples are more than $2,000.

There is some good news, though — the price of one and two bedroom units are at nearly a 3-year-low, according to Rent.com.