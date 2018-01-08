Immokalee woman and two children killed after crashing into pond

IMMOKALEE, Fla. -- Tragedy shook an Immokalee neighborhood, after a woman and her two small children were killed after crashing their car into a pond. The tight knit community began its search for answers, with some wondering if surrounding neighbors could have done more to help.

Shatoria Brown, 27, and her two children Ra'Majesty, 5, and Ra'Layah, 3, were pronounced dead Sunday morning. As nearly 100 people - family, friends, and neighbors - all were looking for answers.

“We right there, they could’ve came and got one of us to even try to save her," said Michelle, Shatoria's best friend.

Michelle told Fox 4 she believes neighbors saw Shatoria run into a nearby neighborhood, knocking on doors, asking for help. But unbale to find anyone, Michelle says, the mother eventually jumped back into the pond to try to save her children.

Close friends of the family say they are trying to lend as much support to the family as they can.

“Immokalee, it’s always been close knit so everyone knows everyone. But anytime something tragic happens we’re going to have each other’s back, that’s what we do," said Larry Wilcoxson, a friend and neighbor of the Browns.

Florida Highway Patrol say the investigation is still ongoing.