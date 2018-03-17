Immokalee man accused of exposing himself in public

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - An Immokalee man was arrested after witnesses say he exposed his genitals to children and adults, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report.

On Friday, deputies responded to an apartment complex located at West Delaware Avenue after reports of a man holding out his genitals and exposing himself to the public.

A crowd of people on the scene quickly identified Yolemel Moncoeur as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with Disturbing the Peace.