Immokalee High grad out of hospital after MSU shooting

The Immokalee High School graduate injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University last month is out of the hospital.

On March 23, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez posted an update to the GoFundMe page started by her sister to raise money for their family.

"I was discharged from Sparrow Hospital on 3/13. Exactly one month from when I went in," she wrote. "There are challenging months ahead of me, as my wounds require follow up surgeries, making me relive that pain and that moment once again... But my recovery has felt safer having my family by my side."

Huapilla-Perez will continue her home recovery in East Lansing, Michigan, but hopes to return to her Florida home in the future.

"I hope and pray for better days to come and promise to stand in solidarity in the ongoing conversation around gun violence in schools," her update reads. "No one should ever have to live through this."

She asks for continued respect of her and her family's privacy during this time.